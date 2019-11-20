Telford arsonist threatened to burn down mum's house unless she bought him new bike

Kyle Morris, 22, lost his temper and stormed out of a probation service meeting in Telford town centre – which he was required to attend after he admitted four offences of arson between June 24 and 26, 2017.

A previous court hearing heard how he demanded his mother buy him a new bike so he could sell it and use the money to buy alcohol.

When she refused, he sent her a string of threatening and abusive texts, including saying he would burn her house down.

She notified police. Morris was arrested and remained in custody from August 5, the date of the offence, until his sentencing.

Morris, of Bembridge in Brookside, Telford, admitted threatening to damage and destroy property.

Mr Brendan Reedy, defending Morris, admitted: “He lost his self control.”

Judge Peter Barrie told Morris: “You have had a long time in custody to reflect on what you have done.

“You behaved very badly to your mother. It has been a long pattern of difficult behaviour.”

He sentenced Morris to a 12-month community order with 30 days rehabilitation requirement.