Severn Trent faces 'substantial' fine over sewage in brook near Shrewsbury

The company faces a charge of contravening an environmental permit at Acton Burnell Sewage Treatment Works between 2014 and 2016, allegedly resulting in sewage ending up in Row Brook south of Shrewsbury.

The case was heard at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, but District Judge Kevin Grego adjourned it to March so lawyers acting for the company and for the Environment Agency can acquire more information and liaise.

Richard Kimblin QC, on behalf of the water company, gave indications to the judge that there will be a guilty plea to the charge of allowing sewage to enter the brook, as well as another charge of failing to properly operate or maintain a grass plot treatment facility.

He indicated there will be a not guilty plea for a third charge of failing to provide or maintain a National Grid Reference.

Richard Bradley, for the Environment Agency, said the company would face a "very substantial fine" in the event of final guilty pleas.

District Judge Grego said: "The court will record that guilty pleas were indicated [for two of the charges]; at this stage a not guilty indication as far as [the third charge]."

He will next hear the case on March 9 next year.