Police appeal after Shrewsbury thefts

It happened at about 1pm on November 6 while a woman was loading shopping into her car at a supermarket on Meole Brance Retail Park.

A cloth bag containing a purse and a debit card was stolen, officers said.

The suspected offender was described to police as a foreign male in his mid 40s, wearing a dark baseball cap.

It is believed the victim was distracted while the purse was stolen.

Staff at the supermarket helped the shopper to cancel her card.

On November 10, a walker on Lyth Hill received a telephone call from her bank to say her card had been used fraudulently at a local supermarket.

Police said when she returned to her car she found the back window had been smashed and a bag containing a wallet, cash and various cards had been stolen.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.