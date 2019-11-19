Menu

Police appeal after Shrewsbury thefts

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for information after a man is believed to have stolen a purse from a shopper in Shrewsbury.

It happened at about 1pm on November 6 while a woman was loading shopping into her car at a supermarket on Meole Brance Retail Park.

A cloth bag containing a purse and a debit card was stolen, officers said.

The suspected offender was described to police as a foreign male in his mid 40s, wearing a dark baseball cap.

It is believed the victim was distracted while the purse was stolen.

Staff at the supermarket helped the shopper to cancel her card.

On November 10, a walker on Lyth Hill received a telephone call from her bank to say her card had been used fraudulently at a local supermarket.

Police said when she returned to her car she found the back window had been smashed and a bag containing a wallet, cash and various cards had been stolen.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
