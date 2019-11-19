Church near Bridgnorth hit by thieves as vases and candle sticks stolen

A pair of brass vases and candle sticks were stolen from the altar at St Mary’s Church, Billingsley, last week.

It comes after the church had 500 litres of heating oil stolen from its storage tank a few months ago.

Reverend David Poyner, from the church, said: “It has been a month of ups and downs at Billingsley.

“On the upside, on Remembrance Sunday we had around 30 people from the village for a service in Lincoln Fields; and around half of those came back to church for refreshments, a chance to ring the bells and to admire the beautiful display of knitted and crocheted poppies around the altar, created by Sue Bates and her team of crafters. So far we have raised £50 for the Royal British Legion.

Visitors

"On the downside, a pair of brass vases and candle sticks have been stolen from the altar, following on from the theft of heating oil from our storage tank a few months ago."

Rev Poyner said there had also been a rise in visitors to the church over the past few months.

“There is always the risk that amongst these visitors, there will be people who are looking to do harm," he said..

Advertising

“But, Jesus had quite a lot to say about making ourselves vulnerable for the sake of the Kingdom of God.

“An open church is risky, but any act of love is risky; for Jesus, it ended up with a cross. We will do all that we can so that the church remains open; that is our act of love to those who visit it. If just one person finds peace in it, then it will be worth altar fittings and heating oil.”

“And, I pray we might also help those who, for whatever reason, have turned away from their humanity with acts of wrong-doing, to find it again. That would be glass overflowing.”