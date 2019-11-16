Driver, 23, charged over death crash

Stuart Fletcher, 55, died at the scene of the collision in Shobdon, near Leominster, just after 6am on Friday, October 25.

The 23-year-old driver of the car was arrested and released under police investigation.

Joshua Barber, of Lyonshall, near Kington, has now been charged over the collision and remains on bail. No court date has been set.

Tributes poured in for Mr Fletcher in the aftermath of the incident. He had several butchers' shops in the area over the years as well as having a hog roast business and driving for Lucton School.

A statement from his family said he was a "highly respected butcher" and classic car enthusiast who would be "sorely missed".