Advertising
Police arrest three men on suspicion of money laundering in Telford
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after a vehicle was stopped in Telford.
Police say the vehicle was stopped in Sutton Hill.
Officers seized a large amount of cash from one of the men and Class A and B drugs were also found on further searches.
West Mercia Police Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "Nice Pro-active stop by the team in Sutton Hill, Telford. X3 in custody on suspicion of money laundering and a quantity of cash seized."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.