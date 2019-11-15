Police arrest three men on suspicion of money laundering in Telford

Police say the vehicle was stopped in Sutton Hill.

Officers seized a large amount of cash from one of the men and Class A and B drugs were also found on further searches.

Pic: @LpptNWestMercia

West Mercia Police Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "Nice Pro-active stop by the team in Sutton Hill, Telford. X3 in custody on suspicion of money laundering and a quantity of cash seized."