Police arrest three men on suspicion of money laundering in Telford

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Crime | Published:

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after a vehicle was stopped in Telford.

Police say the vehicle was stopped in Sutton Hill.

Officers seized a large amount of cash from one of the men and Class A and B drugs were also found on further searches.

Pic: @LpptNWestMercia

West Mercia Police Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "Nice Pro-active stop by the team in Sutton Hill, Telford. X3 in custody on suspicion of money laundering and a quantity of cash seized."

