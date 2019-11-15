European Arrest Warrant could be issued for overseas defendant in Telford wounding case

Sigitas Aukstulis, 52, from Lithuania, faces a charge of wounding with intent after an incident on January 1, 2018, in which a 51-year-old man suffered a serious hand injury.

Aukstulis, formerly of Highlander Drive, Donnington, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court in March last year in connection with the case, and was bailed.

In April this year he entered a not guilty plea at Shrewsbury Crown Court but before he could stand trial he left the country.

Now lawyers have ascertained he is staying at a family home in his native Lithuania and prosecutors are preparing to apply for a European Arrest Warrant through the UK’s judicial authorities so he can be detained.

A hearing to review the case was held at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Darron Whitehead said the crown was “poised” to apply for a European warrant that, if granted, would compel Lithuanian authorities to arrest Aukstulis.