Advertising
Dalian Atkinson inquest adjourned after police officer's arrest
The inquest into the death of footballer Dalian Atkinson has been adjourned after a police officer was charged with his murder.
John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “I have received notification from the Crown Prosecution Service that a police officer has been charged with the murder of Mr Dalian Robert Atkinson and that officer has appeared at the magistrates’ and crown courts in Birmingham.
“I suspend my investigation into Mr Atkinson’s death and adjourn while I await the outcome of the criminal proceedings.”
The former Aston Villa player died on August 15, 2016, at the age of 48, after being tasered by a police officer in Meadow Close, Trench, Telford.
Most Read
Abuse fears raised by dad of murdered Archie Spriggs dismissed as 'malicious' by police, inquest hears
Archie Spriggs murder: Dad 'asked social workers if it would take son being killed before they would act'
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.