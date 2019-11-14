Menu

Dalian Atkinson inquest adjourned after police officer's arrest

By Keri Trigg

The inquest into the death of footballer Dalian Atkinson has been adjourned after a police officer was charged with his murder.

Dalian Atkinson

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “I have received notification from the Crown Prosecution Service that a police officer has been charged with the murder of Mr Dalian Robert Atkinson and that officer has appeared at the magistrates’ and crown courts in Birmingham.

“I suspend my investigation into Mr Atkinson’s death and adjourn while I await the outcome of the criminal proceedings.”

The former Aston Villa player died on August 15, 2016, at the age of 48, after being tasered by a police officer in Meadow Close, Trench, Telford.








