Burglars target north Shropshire pub, butchers and hotel in one weekend

By Charlotte Bentley | Wem | Crime | Published:

Three burglaries were reported in a north Shropshire town over just one weekend.

Break-ins were reported at a pub, butchers and a hotel in Wem over the weekend of Saturday, November 2, to Monday, November 4.

Large amounts of meat were stolen from a butchers on the High Street in Wem, between 4pm on Saturday, November 2 and 8am Monday, November 4.

The offender or offenders forced entry through a smashed window and stole the meat from the freezer. To report information, refer to the incident number 0087s 041119.

Overnight on Sunday, November 3, a fruit machine was stolen from the Hawkestone Arms on New Street and left abandoned with its cash box removed on a nearby street. Police are appealing for information with incident number 0087s 041119.

They are also appealing for information regarding a burglary at hotel premises on Soulton Road which happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 3, with the incident number 0124s 041119.

In this case, a glass door was damaged and a credit card was among items taken that was later used unsuccessfully in Burton upon Trent.

Call police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

