Burglars target north Shropshire pub, butchers and hotel in one weekend

Break-ins were reported at a pub, butchers and a hotel in Wem over the weekend of Saturday, November 2, to Monday, November 4.

Large amounts of meat were stolen from a butchers on the High Street in Wem, between 4pm on Saturday, November 2 and 8am Monday, November 4.

The offender or offenders forced entry through a smashed window and stole the meat from the freezer. To report information, refer to the incident number 0087s 041119.

Overnight on Sunday, November 3, a fruit machine was stolen from the Hawkestone Arms on New Street and left abandoned with its cash box removed on a nearby street. Police are appealing for information with incident number 0087s 041119.

They are also appealing for information regarding a burglary at hotel premises on Soulton Road which happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 3, with the incident number 0124s 041119.

In this case, a glass door was damaged and a credit card was among items taken that was later used unsuccessfully in Burton upon Trent.

Call police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.