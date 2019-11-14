Advertising
Burglars target north Shropshire pub, butchers and hotel in one weekend
Three burglaries were reported in a north Shropshire town over just one weekend.
Break-ins were reported at a pub, butchers and a hotel in Wem over the weekend of Saturday, November 2, to Monday, November 4.
Large amounts of meat were stolen from a butchers on the High Street in Wem, between 4pm on Saturday, November 2 and 8am Monday, November 4.
The offender or offenders forced entry through a smashed window and stole the meat from the freezer. To report information, refer to the incident number 0087s 041119.
Overnight on Sunday, November 3, a fruit machine was stolen from the Hawkestone Arms on New Street and left abandoned with its cash box removed on a nearby street. Police are appealing for information with incident number 0087s 041119.
They are also appealing for information regarding a burglary at hotel premises on Soulton Road which happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 3, with the incident number 0124s 041119.
In this case, a glass door was damaged and a credit card was among items taken that was later used unsuccessfully in Burton upon Trent.
Call police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
