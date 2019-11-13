Van attacked by arsonists in Telford

Fire crews attended reports of a van fire in Telford at around 3.30am and a fire investigation has since confirmed it was started deliberately.

Emergency services were called out to the van, found on Sytch Lane, Waters Upton, and firefighters were sent out from Wellington.

Police were also at the scene of the incident.

They are now appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

People with information can contact Telford Cops on 101 with an incident number 39-s-131119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org