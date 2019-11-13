Suspected stolen goods found by Shropshire officers on patrol

Eagle-eyed police officers discovered items including a petrol-powered generator, an industrial jet wash, drills and other tools while on patrol in north Shropshire on Wednesday morning.

The items are thought to have been snatched from a farm.

PC Lee Thomas, of Newport Safter Neighbourhood Team said: "The items were stolen overnight from buildings at a farm. We were on patrol along the lanes when we came across them.

"We spotted them down a lane, off the beaten track.

"They were hired machines and the contact details for the plant hire company were on the goods. The machines not damaged so we were able to return them and trace which farm they had been taken from.

"Unfortunately we didn't catch the culprits, but at least the owners got their items back."

Suspected stolen machinery

PC Thomas also tweeted: "Officers from @NewportCops have been playing hide and seek this morning .. on a regular patrol of our rural area and located items secreted that had been stolen in a burglary overnight elsewhere.

"Now recovered and back where they belong."