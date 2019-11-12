Vandals target Shrewsbury's newly reopened Dana footbridge

Network Rail were saddened to see that graffiti artists had painted their tags on the Dana Footbridge which links the Castlefields area of Shrewsbury to the railway station and the town.

The bridge reopened on Friday after undergoing a major overhaul.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "We are really saddened by the graffiti that has appeared on Dana Footbridge after its reopening a matter of days ago.

"We will be reviewing CCTV at the station and we would also ask members of the public with any information about this incident to contact the British Transport Police with the relevant details."