Man and Oswestry teenagers deny conspiracy to hurt woman

By Rob Smith | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

A man and two Oswestry teenagers will go on trial accused of planning to wound a woman.

Adam McArdle of Pemberton Road, Liverpool; Lewis Stewart, of Unicorn Road, Oswestry, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named all deny conspiracy to wound Elizabeth West with intent.

Stewart, 18, also denies a charge of escaping lawful custody in Oswestry on September 14 this year.

The three appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday to plead not guilty.

Crime News Oswestry
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

