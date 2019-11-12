Advertising
Man and Oswestry teenagers deny conspiracy to hurt woman
A man and two Oswestry teenagers will go on trial accused of planning to wound a woman.
Adam McArdle of Pemberton Road, Liverpool; Lewis Stewart, of Unicorn Road, Oswestry, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named all deny conspiracy to wound Elizabeth West with intent.
Stewart, 18, also denies a charge of escaping lawful custody in Oswestry on September 14 this year.
The three appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday to plead not guilty.
