Five alleged Ironbridge burglars at large after being released by police

Goods stolen from the power station last year were found in a van and the driver has denied knowingly being involved in the theft.

Petru Chiscop, who was the driver of the van when he was arrested, is due to stand trial in May. Five other alleged conspirators are still at large after being released by police.

Chiscop, 40, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday and with the help of a Romanian-speaking interpreter he pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

The theft is alleged to have taken place at Ironbridge between January 14 and February 2 last year.

Chiscop's representative in court, Gemma Maxwell, told the court that he will deny knowledge of the theft when he is tried by a jury.

Prosecutor Sati Ruck said that the five other alleged conspirators were released pending investigation and "appear to have made themselves absent" since.

"At the moment their whereabouts are not known," she said.

Judge Peter Barrie adjourned Chiscop's matter for a trial in the new year.

Chiscop, of Suffolk Street Queensway in Birmingham, denies conspiracy to commit burglary and will stand trial on May 5 next year.