Woman assaulted in Ludlow town centre

Police say the victim, a woman in her 30s, did not suffer any injuries in the assault on Saturday, November 2, after a member of the public came to her aid.

She was approached by a man outside a shop in Upper Galdeford, Ludlow, just after 12.50pm.

Pc Matthew Long, of West Mercia Police said: “We believe this is a domestic-related incident and we understand a member of the public stepped in to help the victim.

"We would like to speak to the person who intervened and anybody else who saw what happened.”

If you have any information, call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 0316S of 2 November 2019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org