Trio guilty of Market Drayton assault which left man unconscious with broken jaw

Jamie Jackson suffered a severely broken jaw when he was attacked at his flat in the town after they accused him of stealing a toy egg filled with £3,000 worth of cocaine.

Andrew Llewellyn, 49, Marcus Supersad, 26, and William Bratton 27, were all convicted of causing the victim grievous bodily harm with intent by a jury following a trial.

The case:

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Mr Jackson had been socialising with Llewellyn at the defendant’s home prior to the incident on April 7 last year.

The jury heard that while at the flat the victim was shown the plastic egg containing cocaine.

When Mr Jackson returned home later that evening he received a phone call from Llewellyn asking him if he had taken the drugs which the victim denied doing.

Andrew Llewellyn

However, the defendants, driven by Bratton, barged into Mr Jackson’s flat, in Smithfield Road, and attacked him leaving him unconscious.

Giving evidence during the trial Llewellyn conceded that the cocaine was actually recovered from a cupboard in his own flat. And he told the jury that he regretted what happened to Mr Jackson, blaming Supersad for causing the injuries.

But the jury found all three guilty of the act.

Marcus Supersad

Following the hearing Llewellyn, 49, of High Street, Wem, was remanded in custody, while Supersad, 26, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, and William Bratton 27, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, were both granted bail until Wednesday when they will be sentenced.

William Bratton

In a statement following the verdict Mr Jackson told the Shropshire Star: “Despite the defendants attempts to evade justice, justice has been served, and I am truly delighted.

"I must thank Dc Darren Holmes, of West Mercia Police, for his support, professionalism and dedication this last 18 months at ensuring these brutes were brought to account.

“This has been a harrowing ordeal and one that epitomises the expression ‘being in the wrong place at the wrong time’.

"Not only was I publicly and falsely accused of being a cocaine addict, but I was falsely accused by these criminals of stealing £3,000 worth of cocaine, for which I received significant injuries.

“At this point, I will take great comfort now only in the court imposing the maximum custodial sentence available to it at sentencing on Wednesday.

"After which, I am taking a much needed break by spending Christmas with relatives in Miami, and when I return in the New Year, I will start the legal process of pursuing a civil claim against the defendants for financial compensation.”