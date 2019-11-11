Police seize knife designed to look like credit card holder from Telford youth

Now officers are are warning about the dangers of buying such items following the confiscation of the three-inch blade which folds up into the size of a credit card holder.

The card section is used as the handle.

The warning comes after a man contacted officers with concerns that a young person he knew had purchased the knife which was subsequently seized.

Now West Mercia Police wants to remind residents what to look out for and to repeat its warning about the dangers of carrying a knife.

Sergeant Lou Hickman is West Mercia Police’s serious and violent crime co-ordinator for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and works with partner agencies to tackle knife crime.

A knife disguised to look like a credit card holder has been seized by police in #Telford #CallingTimeOnKnifeCrime



⬇️https://t.co/aeOKzW279L pic.twitter.com/YCU4xqCHyV — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) November 11, 2019

She said: “We know that if someone carries a knife they are more likely to get stabbed themselves and are determined to do all we can to stop young people from becoming involved in knife crime and want to warn people about the credit card knife so they know what to look out for.

“At first glance it looks like a credit card holder with a card inside, however, when you open it up there is a substantial blade inside with the ‘card’ folding into a handle. The blade is around three inches and if it was used could cause serious injury, or worse.

Advertising

“It’s obviously been designed to be undetected and can easily fit into a pocket but I really would urge parents, teachers, carers, even security guards and door staff to be aware and extra vigilant.”

Earlier this year West Mercia Police launched its knife crime strategy Calling Time on Knife Crime following a successful pilot in Telford. The strategy sees police work closely with partner agencies to look at the root causes of knife crime with the Steer Clear programme a crucial element.

The Steer Clear programme sees early intervention with young people who are on the periphery of becoming involved in knife crime in Telford to offer them and their family support and guidance.

Sgt Hickman said: “We can only tackle knife crime if we work together, police, local authorities, schools, colleges, parents, carers and families which is why our knife crime strategy very much takes a public health approach to knife crime with lots of different agencies all working together to tackle the issue.”

Anyone who is concerned someone they know may be involved, or about to become involved, in knife crime in Telford can make a referral to the Steer Clear programme. The programme does not criminalise the young person or get them in trouble, it instead looks to offer them support and guidance and encourage them to get involved in other activities and away from crime.

Contact the team on 01952 214747.