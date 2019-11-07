Advertising
Trio in court after £60,000 worth of cannabis found at Telford property
A woman and two men have appeared in court relating to the discovery of a £60,000 worth of cannabis at a Telford property.
Janice Jones, 68, Stephen Hughes, 61, and Christopher Haycox, 39, all pleaded not guilty to the offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
They deny an offence of being concerned in the production of cannabis and deny an offence of possession of cannabis with intent to supply between June 1, 217 and February 7, 2018.
The case relates to the confiscation of 100 cannabis plants discovered in the garage of a house, in Station Hill, Oakengates. Plants were also found at a second property, in Corfield Crescent, following police raids.
The case was adjourned until May 4 when they will stand trial.
Jones, of Bethnall Hall, Broseley; Hughes, of Corfield Crescent; and Haycox, of Brairwood, Brookside, were all granted bail until then.
