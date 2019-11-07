Four thefts reported in Market Drayton in just under a week

Between Tuesday and Sunday last week, four thefts and one other incident were reported in the Market Drayton area.

Overnight on Tuesday 29 October premises at a shooting ground at Kenstone, Hodnet, were raided and a quad bike, motor bike and six chain saws were stolen.

A vehicle was stolen from outside a property on Riverside Drive in Tern Hill between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday. The white Ford Transit van had a flat back tipper, a large quantity of tools and fold-away ladders.

Between 6.30pm on Wednesday 30 October and 12.30pm on Friday 1 November, a storage container in a garden in Marsh Lane, Hinstock was broken into. Three chain saws, a strimmer and a hedge cutter were taken.

Outbuildings nearby on Marsh Lane were also attacked at a similar time but no thefts were reported.

On Saturday 2 November, a business unit on Adderley Road Industrial Estate in Market Drayton was broken into and tools were taken and an attempt was made to remove a wall safe.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org