Market Drayton man denies buying stun gun

Nathan Heeley, 22, of Market Drayton, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he purchased or acquired a prohibited weapon on September 10 last year.

The case relates to the alleged seizure of a package containing a taser object by the Border Agency.

The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed. Heeley, of Portland Drive, Market Drayton, was granted bail following the hearing held at Shrewsbury Crown Court.