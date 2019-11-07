Advertising
Market Drayton man denies buying stun gun
A man has appeared before a crown court judge over allegations that he purchased a stun gun online.
Nathan Heeley, 22, of Market Drayton, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he purchased or acquired a prohibited weapon on September 10 last year.
The case relates to the alleged seizure of a package containing a taser object by the Border Agency.
The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed. Heeley, of Portland Drive, Market Drayton, was granted bail following the hearing held at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.