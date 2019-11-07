Menu

Market Drayton man denies buying stun gun

By Deborah Hardiman | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A man has appeared before a crown court judge over allegations that he purchased a stun gun online.

Nathan Heeley, 22, of Market Drayton, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he purchased or acquired a prohibited weapon on September 10 last year.

The case relates to the alleged seizure of a package containing a taser object by the Border Agency.

The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed. Heeley, of Portland Drive, Market Drayton, was granted bail following the hearing held at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

