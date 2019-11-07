Advertising
Man admits six child sex crimes in court
A man has been made subject to an interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order after admitting he attempted to engage children in sexual activity.
Robert Wedge, 30, formerly of Shropshire, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to six offences relating attempts to communicate with several girls.
The matter was adjourned for reports until November 29 when he will be sentenced. In addition to the order Wedge, of Icknield Street, Kings Norton, Birmingham, is also subject to police notification.
He was granted bail.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.