Jailed: Woman tried to smuggle drugs worth £800 into Shropshire prison

Rhianne Purse, 39, was charged with an offence of conveying cannabis and an offence of conveying mamba on December 15 last year at the site near Market Drayton, Shropshire.

The defendant had been to visit prisoner Terence Roderick, from Liverpool, when staff noticed that an item had been passed between them.

The court heard that Purse recently moved from Cardiff to Hertfordshire to start a new life.

Mr Andrew Holland, solicitor advocate, said: "She had a full and frank chat with Probation about what happened. She was fed information by her partner.

"He told her he was receiving threats to get drugs. He asked her to bring items into the prison and she willingly did so."

Purse pleaded guilty the offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court where she was jailed for 12 months. She must serve half being released.

Judge Peter Barrie also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

She was previously jailed for 30 months for conveying mobile phone sim cards into HMP Hewell, in Worcestershire, in 2015.