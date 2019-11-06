Menu

Drugs seized by police in Ellesmere raid

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | Crime | Published:

Police have found drugs during a raid in Ellesmere today.

Police drugs raid

A warrant was carried out at an address in the town this morning involving local officers and the Local Policing Priority Team.

A number of cannabis plants growing under specialist equipment were seized.

Officers also seized what was believed to be the class B drug.

The police priority team targets problems specific to local communities, such as drugs, burglary, modern day slavery, economic crime or fraud.

A spokesman for West Mercia police said that officers made one arrest during the Ellesmere operation.

On Tuesday night on the priority team arrested a man in Telford on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The team tweeted that the overnight arrested was the sixth drugs related arrest in just one day for the officers and seven for the week.

A spokesman said: "In the 12 months since it was set up The Local Policing Priority Team has made more than 350 arrests, recovered drugs with an estimated value of more than £300,000 and carried out 71 warrants."

