Daggers, drugs, katana, fake money and firearm seized in Shropshire as six arrested in one day

Officers from West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) North made the arrests throughout Tuesday and into this morning.

Five people were arrested some time before 8pm yesterday on suspicion of a number of offences.

Drugs seized during the arrests. Photo: @LpptNWestMercia

These were assaulting a police constable, ABH, threats to cause criminal damage, the use of counterfeit currency, two cases of drug driving, driving without insurance, importation of a prohibited weapon and possession of class A drugs, an offensive weapon, a firearm and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Officers working overnight then made a sixth arrest when a male in Telford was arrested for possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, some time before 6.30am.

Police said all arrests were in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

LPPT North tweeted: "The team have had five arrests during today's shift. These have consisted of the following offences, Assault PC, drug drive x2, No insurance, PWITS Class B, Poss Class A, Off Weapon, S5 Firearm, Importation of prohibited weapon, ABH assault, Threats to cause criminal damage and also use of counterfeit currency that was identified by one of the team off duty. All 5 between both Shropshire and Telford&Wrekin division.

"When we didn't think we could top yesterday's arrests. Two of the team working a 1/2 night arrested a male on sus PWITS Class A in Telford. That's taken us to 6 in just one day and 7 for the week so far!"

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.