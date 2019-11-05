Van seized after attempted bike shop burglary

Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team seized the vehicle which was believed to be used in an attempted burglary on Sunday night.

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team's tweeted: "Bishops Castle SNT have seized this vehicle believed to be used in crime. Offenders had attempted to break into a local bike shop last night.

"Some great work by locals who disturbed them. Enquiries ongoing to track down the offenders who now have no transport to get back home. Shame."