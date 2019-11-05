Menu

Van seized after attempted bike shop burglary

By Charlotte Bentley | Bishop's Castle | Crime | Published:

A white van was seized after offenders attempted to break into a bike shop.

The van believed to be used in an attempted burglary. Credit: @SouthShropCops

Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team seized the vehicle which was believed to be used in an attempted burglary on Sunday night.

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team's tweeted: "Bishops Castle SNT have seized this vehicle believed to be used in crime. Offenders had attempted to break into a local bike shop last night.

"Some great work by locals who disturbed them. Enquiries ongoing to track down the offenders who now have no transport to get back home. Shame."

Crime News Bishop's Castle
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

