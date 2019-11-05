Menu

Man charged with death of motorcyclist after motorway crash

By Dayna Farrington | Crime | Published:

A man has been charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist in a crash on the M54.

Gordon Nutt, from Wolverhampton, who died in a crash on the M54 last July

The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 2 in Wolverhampton and 3 for Cosford at around 11pm on July 11, 2018.

Gordon Nutt, aged 68, from Wolverhampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jasbir Soori, 48, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by due care while over the prescribed limit.

Soori, of Grasmere Close, in Tettenhall, will appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Tributes were paid to Mr Nutt who was from Wolverhampton but worked in Telford for many years.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington
Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Reporter for the Express & Star based at Wolverhampton.

