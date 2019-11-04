Conman tricks Shropshire church-goers into handing over cash for him to see his 'dying mother'

The bald trickster, who is aged about 50 and speaks with an Irish accent, last struck at Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock on Sunday where he got away with a “considerable sum” of cash from the congregation, said police.

A man fitting the same description used the same story the week before at St Lawrence’s a church in Bourton. Police are now warning people to be wary of this suspected scam.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: “Being kind hearted, the congregation handed over a considerable sum of money.

“As the incident became more widespread, it was revealed that a person fitting this man’s description used the same story a week ago at the church in Bourton and was given a sum of money then as well.

“It seems like this is a deliberate attempt to deceive generous and charitable people. The church has taken steps to warn other churches in the area to be aware of this man.”

He is described as being white, bald, aged about 50 and wearing a white shirt.