Welshpool stabbing case adjourned for psychiatric report

James William Spaull, 28, was charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed in Welshpool on September 18.

However that charge has been changed to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police said two men were walking near the fire station at Severn Road after getting off a bus in the town centre when one was stabbed from behind.

He suffered puncture wounds to his neck and abdomen but did not require hospital treatment. The second man was not injured.

Spaull, of Maes Beuno, Berriew, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday via a television link from Swansea prison.

The charge was not put to him and the case was adjourned for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

A provisional trial date was fixed for February 3 next year.

The court was told that the defendant wished to represent himself.