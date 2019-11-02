Telford pensioner, 81, furious after fence vandalised for second time

Brian Smith said crime was getting worse around Dawley, Telford, after he was targeted for the second time in the last couple of years.

The Gloucester Road resident said he noticed something was wrong on Monday morning but believed it happened late on Sunday morning.

“I feel rough,” he said. “I’m 82 at Christmas and this is a great present. The vandals took off the fence. Some of it is still there, some of it is broken.

"It’s getting worse. There’s no respect for people.” Police have been out to see Mr Smith, but anybody who saw the vandals attacking his fence have been asked to come forward with information.

It is the second time Mr Smith has been targeted in the last two years.

He had a 35mm camera taken during the last incident. “It was something I’d had for years,” he said. “It had a lot of memories.”

Anybody who has information about either incident is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org