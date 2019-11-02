Menu

Advertising

Power tools and quad bike stolen in spate of burglaries in north Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

Power tools and a quad bike were stolen in a spate on burglaries in north Shropshire.

Thieves stole power tools during a burglary in Marsh Lane, Hinstock, on Thursday(31).

A quad bike and power tools were taken during a burglary in Wollerton which happened overnight between October 27 and 28.

Police say burglars also targeted a business premises in Bert Smith Way, Market Drayton, some time between last night and this morning.

Nothing was taken but damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Crime News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News