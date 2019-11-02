Advertising
Power tools and quad bike stolen in spate of burglaries in north Shropshire
Power tools and a quad bike were stolen in a spate on burglaries in north Shropshire.
Thieves stole power tools during a burglary in Marsh Lane, Hinstock, on Thursday(31).
A quad bike and power tools were taken during a burglary in Wollerton which happened overnight between October 27 and 28.
Police say burglars also targeted a business premises in Bert Smith Way, Market Drayton, some time between last night and this morning.
Nothing was taken but damage was reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
