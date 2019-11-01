West Mercia Police to spend £500,000 training 93 new officers

John Campion said he will work with the police force that covers the county to ensure the funding is best spent on recruiting, training and delivering extra resources such as vehicles, buildings, IT equipment and uniform for the first tranche of 93 officers, due to be in place by March 2021.

The 93 officers are in addition to 215 already recruited by the PCC, who are due to be in post by the end of this year.

The Chief Constable will decide how many of the 93 officers will be allocated to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin based on operational demand.

Commissioner John Campion said: “This Home Office investment is welcome news for our communities, who want more visible and accessible policing.

"Recruitment in West Mercia is at record levels. This additional investment on top of this, not only delivers extra officers, but ensures the extra resources are in place to ensure these officer can deliver the best service to the public.

"I will work with the force to ensure this is spent as effectively as possible.”

Boost

Martin Evans, Assistant Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, said: “Every part of our policing area will see a welcome boost as the new officers complete their training and go on patrol or begin their work to solve problems in local communities.

Advertising

"The new recruits, together with the highly-dedicated police officers, PCSOs, special constables, police staff and volunteers that we already have, will be able to make a visible and welcome difference to our communities, helping to reduce crime and improving services to victims.

“Our focus remains on attracting and retaining the best applicants from a range of backgrounds to serve the public. A substantial uplift in officer numbers like this gives us the ideal opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce.

"A diverse set of professional skills is needed to be a police officer, and policing benefits greatly from individuals with socially diverse backgrounds and experiences.

"With a larger, more representative and diverse workforce, we know that we can be more effective in improving the public’s confidence and trust in policing and be a more inclusive force.”