Teenage boy arrested after seven vehicles set alight in Telford arson spate

Nine vehicles have been damaged in a number of attacks in Brookside in the last week and police arrested a 17-year-old this morning following the latest blaze.

A car and a van were set alight in Brackenfield at about 3.45am this morning which also caused damage to another two vehicles.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent a fire engine and an investigation officer from Tweedale and officers from West Mercia Police also attended.

All the incidents are being treated as arson and officers arrested a 17-year-old boy this morning.

This comes after residents on the estate watched in horror just last week as car after car was set on fire, including in Brackenfield.

People rushed out into the street in the early hours of October 23 as five cars went up in flames.

One of the vehicles rolled 100 yards down a hill and smashed through a garden fence and the vehicles were completely destroyed.

Police officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

The 17-year-old boy is currently in police custody.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 73S011119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.