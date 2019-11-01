Lauren Griffiths: Man in court accused of murdering Oswestry woman

Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 22, is accused of killing Lauren Griffiths in her home in Cathays, a suburb of Cardiff popular with students, in April.

On Thursday Rowlands appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court following a six-month investigation.

Rowlands, from New Broughton, Wrexham, wore a blue suit and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Head magistrate Sarah Lister-Sims told him he would next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, and remanded him in custody.

Miss Griffiths was found by police at the flat in Glynrhondda Street at 6.10pm on April 30.

On Wednesday evening South Wales Police announced Rowland had been charged with murder, and said Miss Griffiths' family, who live in the Oswestry area, had been updated and continued to receive support from trained officers.

In an earlier statement the family described Miss Griffiths as "a beautiful, bubbly girl", with her loss leaving "a massive hole in all our hearts".

Detective Inspector Stuart Wales, from South Wales Police major crime investigation team, said on Wednesday: "Today is a significant development in our six-month investigation into Lauren's death.

"Although a person has been charged, the investigation continues and we are keen to hear from anyone else who can offer information."