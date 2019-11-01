Advertising
Deer poached in south Shropshire woods
At least one deer has been poached in an area of woodland near Cleobury Mortimer, according to police.
Officers say deer poaching took place in the Chorley area overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.
Local residents walking in the woods found tracks and evidence to show at least one deer had been poached.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0256S 311019.
Alternatively, report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
