Deer poached in south Shropshire woods

By Aimee Jones | Cleobury Mortimer | Crime | Published:

At least one deer has been poached in an area of woodland near Cleobury Mortimer, according to police.

Officers say deer poaching took place in the Chorley area overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Local residents walking in the woods found tracks and evidence to show at least one deer had been poached.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0256S 311019.

Alternatively, report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Cleobury Mortimer South Shropshire Local Hubs
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

