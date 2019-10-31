Missing Telford children found as police arrest woman on suspicion of neglect and man on suspicion of child abduction

Last week police launched a search for Emma Davies and her three children who were missing.

The family has now been found and the children are back safe and well with their dads.

Officers say a 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and child abduction. Both are currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Joanne Woods said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for their help in our searches, we’re pleased that the children have been found and are all safe and well and are now with their dads.”