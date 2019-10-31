Advertising
Bike worth £500 taken during Telford shed break-in
A mountain bike worth £500 was stolen from a Telford shed this morning.
The shed was taken from Wellington in the early hours, and a silver Rockhopper was taken.
Police warned people to be wary if they see a similar bike for sale.
"If you see or are offered one for sale please call," they said.
Anybody with any information is asked to call police on 101 citing reference number 0089S311019.
