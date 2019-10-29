Suspected poachers spotted around Bridgnorth

Police received a number of reports from residents and conducted deterrence patrols in the area of Romsley and Six Ashes on October 24.

A silver Ford Ranger with a number plater ending in TXA is thought to have been involved in the incidents close to the county border with West Midlands and Staffordshire.

Reports were received at 10.30pm and officers were on scene conducting patrols by 11pm.

Neighbouring police forces in the West Midlands and Staffordshire districts were also alerted.

Police said the vehicle involved is linked to a known suspect.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Details regarding the suspect and the vehicle have been shred between all three forces and further patrols will be conducted in the area.

"Details of the vehicle have also been added to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

"This means that should the vehicle trigger any ANPR cameras, nearby officers will be alerted and can take appropriate action."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.