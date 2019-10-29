Hundreds of cannabis plants found in police raid near Bridgnorth

Officers from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shifnal teamed up with the Local Police Priority Team North to search the property near Alveley following information from members of the public.

Police said they arrived at the address at about 9.30am today. No arrests have been made but officers were still on scene conducting investigations at 2pm.

Bridgnorth Police said as part of a joint operation, a number of teams "have executed a warrant near to Alveley following intelligence which led to an extensive cannabis cultivation discovery with hundreds of plants located."

@BridgnorthCops @WenlockCops @ShifnalCops @LpptNWestMercia have executed a warrant near to Alveley following intelligence which led to an extensive cannabis cultivation discovery with hundreds of plants located. #YouSaidWeDid pic.twitter.com/THHhQelFcX — Bridgnorth Police (@BridgnorthCops) October 28, 2019

Officers found a large number of plants inside the property as well as outside.

Police Constable Matt Picken added: "I can confirm officers have attended an address near Alveley and a warrant was executed at about 9.30am today.

"No arrests have been made as of yet but officers are still in situ and inquiries are ongoing."