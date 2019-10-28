Former police officer rejects disciplinary claims

The claim comes as a police federation boss has called on the police to justify spending public money pursuing the officer.

A West Mercia Police hearing ruled former Telford-based detective constable Robert Hall breached honesty and integrity standards and committed ‘discreditable conduct, and said it would have dismissed him had he not already reisgned late last year.

The panel heard he gave his ex-wife a fake copy of a £50 picture and kept the original for himself during an acrimonious divorce seven years ago, then told the story on Radio One.

Earlier this month an appeals panel upheld a gross misconduct finding and the sanction.

Police Federation branch secretary Steven Butler said Mr Hall, who has since remarried and works as a train driver, is still emotional about the ordeal.

The head of West Mercia’s professional standards department (PSD) said disciplinary hearings are required, even after officers resign, to ascertain whether they belong on a nationwide banned list.

Mr Butler, who has supported Mr Hall throughout the process, rejected the PSD’s argument, made in the hearing, that the radio interview was ‘boastful’ and the ex-DC was unapologetic.

Mr Butler said the picture, a print titled Boy and Girl, was bought when Mr Hall’s first child was born and had sentimental value.

Mr Hall made the copy and intended to give his ex-wife the original.

“In a ‘moment of madness’, he gave her the wrong one,” Mr Butler said.

“After that, when she asked for the certificate of authenticity, he said he’d lost it.

“That wasn’t true, but putting that copy and the certificate together would be fraud.”

Five years later, Radio One DJ Nick Grimshaw hosted a feature titled ‘Stupid things you’ve done to your ex’.

Mr Butler said: “I was a trigger for an incident Rob hadn’t put behind him.”

The recorded interview only identified Mr Hall as ‘Rob’ and did not mention that he was a police officer. Neither incident took place in police time or premises or using their equipment.

After a brief court appearance, when a theft charge was thrown out, Mr Hall started looking for other jobs.

“Friends asked why,” he said.

“I told them I would never have treated witnesses or suspects like I was treated. It made me question whether I could carry on.

“We’re told to look at evidence and decide how to proceed. If the evidence isn’t there, sometimes we don’t go through with it.

“Here, it was like PSD had a direction from above saying they must go through with it just to tick a box.”

Mr Hall’s defence was funded by Police Federation group insurance contributions, a levy some officers pay on top of their membership subscription. This protects them if their off-duty actions are investigated.

Mr Butler said Mr Hall’s defence cost approximately £11,000, and estimates the police spent more.

“I wonder what they would say in justification for spending this amount of money,” he said.

“I was really disappointed with the verdict, because I would not support the assertion that he was boastful and had not shown contrition.

“Does that make him a dishonest and corrupt officer? That doesn’t reflect what I know.

“Rob was in a low place. I want people to know that, though he was treated badly and he is still emotional about the way he was treated, there is hope and a happier ending is possible.”

Mr Hall said: “They’ve ignored 37 years of my life and 16 years as a dedicated officer.

“They’ve lost someone who cost them a lot of money to train and specialise.

“I don’t know what they think they’ve gained.”

Superintendent Rebecca Love, the head of West Mercia Police PSD, said police conduct regulations mean any officer under investigation is given the option to retire or resign.

“Any officer who takes this option is placed on the College of Policing’s advisory list,” she said.

“This information must be considered if the individual applies for a role in another force while conduct matters are outstanding and is necessary to uphold public confidence in the police service.

“A disciplinary hearing is held to ascertain whether the outcome would result in dismissal and whether the individual will be added to the barred list or removed from the advisory list altogether.”