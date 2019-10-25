Man arrested over indecent exposure in Telford

The incidents took place in the Brunel Road area Malinslee earlier this week.

Police launched a manhunt in response to the incidents and increased patrols in an effort to reassure residents.

The first incident took place at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, with the second later in the day at around 4.45pm.

In the second incident the man ran off down the alleyway near to Queen Elizabeth Way.

A third report was received later in the evening of a man acting suspiciously in an underpass.

Writing on Twitter, Telford police said: "Suspected male has been brought into custody following an incident of indecent exposure in the Malinslee area on Tuesday, October 22."