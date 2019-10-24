Menu

Advertising

Quad bikes stolen from shed near Craven Arms

By Charlotte Bentley | Craven Arms | Crime | Published:

Two quad bikes were stolen overnight from a shed near Craven Arms.

The two bikes were stolen overnight between Monday and Tuesday 22 in Onibury.

A Kawasaki 750 and a Canam 500 bike were taken.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information relating to the incident, call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0175s221019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Craven Arms South Shropshire Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News