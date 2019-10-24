Quad bikes stolen from shed near Craven Arms

The two bikes were stolen overnight between Monday and Tuesday 22 in Onibury.

A Kawasaki 750 and a Canam 500 bike were taken.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information relating to the incident, call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0175s221019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org