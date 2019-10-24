Menu

Motorhome thefts warning issued

By Mat Growcott | Much Wenlock | Crime | Published:

Motorhome owners are being warned to beef up their security or put them into storage ahead of the winter months.

Motorhomes are highly desirable targets for thieves and bosses at Bulldog Security Products, based in Much Wenlock, today said many of these thefts could be avoided by taking a few simple precautions.

It comes after a number of thefts in the area, with a motorhome taken in Shifnal, another in Claverley and one in Shrewsbury over the summer.

Ian Jordan, Bulldog's managing director, said: “You may not consider a motorhome as a high risk target, a more cumbersome vehicle and something usually parked in what is considered the more safer areas, on the drive or garden outside the front door. But that would be wrong.

“All three of the Shropshire thefts occurred on the drive or outside homes and in one case, in Shifnal, the thief actually blew a kiss to the owner while in the process of the theft.

“We always see a spike in motorhome thefts during the summer but now the dark nights are here the owners are equally as vulnerable.

“People are putting motorhomes and caravans into storage and it is vital the security measures are in place. The owner needs to have a tracker to alert them if that vehicle is moved.

“Families have been left unable to go on holiday and have had personal items taken in the motorhomes which cannot be replaced. These thieves are robbing families of making memories.”

