Tools and bike stolen in overnight raid

By Lucy Todman

Tools and a bike were stolen from a shed in a burglary on the Shropshire border.

A number of sheds were broken into belonging to one property by the side of the B4393 in Crew Green.

A mountain bike and a range of tools were taken, including Dewalt drills, Makita drills, a Makita radio, Stihl disc cutter and chain saws, an Impax mig welder and a Paslode nail gun.

It happened between 9pm on October 15 and 9am on October 16.

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference DPP/0024/16/10/2019/01/C.

