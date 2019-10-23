Three men charged over spate of burglaries at homes

Officers from West Midlands Police detained the trio in Wrexham on Sunday afternoon.

After being granted extra time to question the men they have now been charged with conspiracy to burgle nine homes and a further robbery between October 8 and 17 in the Black Country.

Thomas Wall and Michael Connors, both aged 21 and Michael Wall, 25, and all from Wrexham, have been remanded in custody to appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested at the weekend has been released with no further action.

Elderly people were targeted 29 times in 10 days across the area.

Anyone with information can get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk 8am - midnight, or call 101 anytime. In an emergency dial 999 immediately.