Police hunt after man exposes himself in Telford

Police in Telford have said they would have more officers on patrol in Malinslee, where the incidents took place, in an effort to reassure the community.

Officers confirmed they had received two reports of a man exposing himself, and a third of a man acting suspiciously in an underpass.

Both incidents happened in the area around Brunel Road on Tuesday.

One happened at around 3.30pm, with the second at around 4.45pm.

In the second incident the man ran off down the alleyway near to Queen Elizabeth Way.

A third report was received later in the evening of a man acting suspiciously in the underpass.

Linked

Officers believe the incidents are linked and are carrying out enquiries.

Advertising

The man responsible is described as white, wearing a black coat, black trousers with black/brown hair. He was wearing a grey baseball hat.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for the area Rich Bailey said: “We know these incidents will be of concern to the local community particularly given the time they have taken place and we will have officers in Malinslee this afternoon to offer reassurance.

“If anyone does have any information about the identity of the man we would ask them to get in contact with us.”

Any witnesses can call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 512s 231019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org