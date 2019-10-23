Hopes of getting bobby back on the beat for south Shropshire town

Concerned residents in Cleobury Mortimer voiced their opinions about a recent spate of anti-social behaviour and police agreed they would do all they could to help tackle the problem but said that the town is still a low crime area.

Representatives from the police, Shropshire Council, and the Police and Crime Commissioner's office turned out to the Cleobury Crime Reduction meeting on Monday, as well as around 40 residents.

Police Sergeant Chris Thomas said: "There is a police presence in the town. There are five police officers in Bridgnorth and five officers in Ludlow so if something happens you will be covered.

"I have been patrolling the streets last week as people will have seen me, but there are budget cuts everywhere. I am trying to get a bobby back on the streets here but I will target the individuals involved in the crimes and I can assure you arrests have been made.

"There is ongoing investigations but there is not a knife presence here."

The police officers also warned about comments on the town's Facebook group.

Chris said: "People are getting very close to targeting individuals and revealing addresses and things. People cannot be above the law, I want to be clear."

Also at the meeting was Graham Oliver, from the Police and Crime Commissioner's office, who said that Cleobury is a very good place to live thanks to the CCTV that is in place.

He said: "Crime in the north of the county towards Whitchurch and Oswestry is getting really bad with border drug problems.

"I will suggest to the Superintendent at my next meeting to get a new bobby on the streets here."

CCTV was installed in the town as a result of previous crime group meetings and allows the community to help police with incident, said Matt Sheehan, organiser of the group.

Illegal parking and dog fouling was also discussed at the meeting and a new chair was selected, Kevin Lane, who was in the police prior to running his own security firm.