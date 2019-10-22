Menu

Four arrested for drug driving and four vehicles seized in police operation near Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Four people have been arrested in connection with drug driving offences after a police swoop near Shrewsbury yesterday morning.

Police made four arrests for drug driving offences. Picture: LPPT North - West Mercia Police

The operation at Nesscliffe also resulted in four vehicles being seized, 13 tyre offences being discovered and 20 prohibitions.

LPPT North - West Mercia Police tweeted: "Multi agency operation this morning with @OPUShropshire @MerciaFCIU in Nesscliffe. Numerous vehicles checked with a variety offences and vehicle seizures as well as 4 arrests."

Collision Investigation West Mercia added: "Results: 4 drug drive arrests, 4 vehicles seized, 1 red diesel, 13 clear tyre offences and many 'just about' legal, disqualified driving, 3 dangerous condition, 4 insecure load, 3 excess weight, (and many more) plus 20 prohibitions."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

