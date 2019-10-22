Four arrested for drug driving and four vehicles seized in police operation near Shrewsbury

The operation at Nesscliffe also resulted in four vehicles being seized, 13 tyre offences being discovered and 20 prohibitions.

LPPT North - West Mercia Police tweeted: "Multi agency operation this morning with @OPUShropshire @MerciaFCIU in Nesscliffe. Numerous vehicles checked with a variety offences and vehicle seizures as well as 4 arrests."

Collision Investigation West Mercia added: "Results: 4 drug drive arrests, 4 vehicles seized, 1 red diesel, 13 clear tyre offences and many 'just about' legal, disqualified driving, 3 dangerous condition, 4 insecure load, 3 excess weight, (and many more) plus 20 prohibitions."