West Mercia police and crime commissioner in Q and A sessions

The first will be held at Priory Hall in Much Wenlock on October 25 from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

The session will give people the chance to put their questions relating to local policing to Mr Campion in person.

Mr Campion said: “A crucial part of my role is engaging with communities, not only to understand their issues, but also to reassure them that their police service is working efficiently and effectively to deliver the service and resources they deserve.

“These question and answer events provide a valuable opportunity for me to engage with local communities and listen first hand to their concerns and work to address them. I would encourage you to drop into your local session”

Those unable to make or those who would rather ask questions in advance can email opcc@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

For more information and future dates visit westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/events/