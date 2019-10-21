Group of youths threaten children in south Shropshire

Officers have been called out a number of times to resolve issues following a small group of youths who have been threatening and intimidating children in the area.

Safer Neighbourhood inspector Nikki Roberts said: “We know that people are concerned and I would like to offer my reassurance we will be doing everything we can to resolve these issues.

"Information we receive from the local community is absolutely crucial and I would ask anyone who does have information that may help us to please report this.

"We will have an increased police presence in the area to offer reassurance to local residents and answer any concerns people may have, and I would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to a police officer.”