Four further arrests made in burglary spree investigation

Two men, aged 22, and a 19-year-old were arrested in Wrexham on Saturday night and a 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

All four remained in police custody yesterday where they will be questioned in connection with the break-ins which happened in the Black Country.

It comes after elderly people were targeted 29 times in 10 days by a masked burglary gang,

The culprits either used brute force or posed as police officers and utility workers to gain entry to victims' homes before fleeing with cash and jewellery.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation into these despicable crimes, however I am still urging the community to remain vigilant in their neighbourhoods and to continue to look out for each other.

“We continue to work closely with our partners, particularly those in the health and social sector and trusted charities to raise their awareness, so that they can pass relevant information and advice on to elderly people they come into contact with on a day to day basis.

“A considerable number of the break-ins have happened in the afternoon between 6pm and 9pm, and so if people have seen cars or individuals that are not usually in their street, are new to the area, or seem suspicious for any reason, then I’d continue to urge them to report those concerns to us as soon as possible.

"If someone calls at your door and you’re not expecting anyone, ask for their I.D but if you’re still unsure, I would encourage you to please call us.

Advertising

“This is very much still an on-going investigation, if you have any information please get in touch.”

Stopping the gang has become "the highest policing priority in the Black Country," according to West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Sally Bourner.

Four other suspects, aged 43, 28, 25 and 20, arrested on Friday have been released on bail pending further enquiries.